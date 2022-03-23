Dershowitz Dings Former Student Ted Cruz for Asking KBJ If He Could Be Transracial: ‘Did Not Distinguish Himself’

Alan Dershowitz criticized Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for asking Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson if he could identify as an Asian man.

During her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Cruz asked Jackson whether a transgender person can have the legal standing necessary to bring a gender discrimination lawsuit.

“Tell me, does that same principle apply to other protected characteristics?” he asked. “For example, I am a Hispanic man. Could I decide I was an Asian man and challenge Harvard’s discrimination because of that decision?”

As the Texas Tribune reported,

Cruz was referring to a lawsuit pending before the court alleging that Harvard University’s affirmative action policies violate the rights of Asians. Jackson replied that she couldn’t answer the question because it was based on hypotheticals.

Cruz had a number of moments from Wednesday’s hearing in which he grabbed headlines. Dershowitz, who taught Cruz at Harvard Law School, was not impressed by his former pupil’s question.

On Newsmax TV’s Spicer & Keith, the legal scholar reprimanded the Texas Republican.

“I was very critical of the how the Democrats handled [Brett] Kavanaugh, I think they treated him disgracefully,” he said. “I was very critical of how the Democrats handled also [Amy Coney] Barrett, asking her about her religion, and the meaning of her religion.”

Dershowitz then offered criticism of Cruz’s handling of Jackson.

“My friend and former student, Ted Cruz, did not distinguish himself when he compared transgender people to him being Latino, and could he become Asian?” he said. “No, there’s a big difference. If a Latino man marries an Asian woman or vice versa and decides to live an Asian life, you can do that. But you’re still a Latino. But if a man decides to become a woman or a woman decides to become a man, hey, welcome to the 21st century.”

Dershowitz previously said Cruz was “one of the best students I ever had,” and claimed it was “because a teachers loves to be challenged.”

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com