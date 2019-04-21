Dershowitz Slams CNN Coverage of Russia Probe on Fox: They Picked Avenatti Over Me

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz claimed on Sunday that CNN banned him from their network for his analysis of Robert Mueller‘s investigation.

In an appearance on MediaBuzz with Howard Kurtz, Dershowitz said he was right for predicting that the investigation’s final report would be critical of President Donald Trump, but would not prove a conspiracy with Russia or obstruction of justice.

From there, Dershowitz complained that CNN “used to have me on all the time,” but they stopped booking him on orders from network head Jeff Zucker because they only want “stick figure” Trump supporters and no one who is “a centrist liberal that went against their narrative.”

When Kurtz asked if Dershowitz knows for a fact he was banned by Zucker, Dershowitz said “I do know that for a fact, I’ve been told that by several people within CNN. He told me the opposite when I met him in the elevator one day. I asked him, ‘how come I’m not on anymore?’ And he said ‘No, no, no, you’ll be on.’ But since the summer I have not been on a single time.

“But clearly they made a decision. They did not want my kind of analysis,” he added.

The legal analyst made this point by saying CNN once nixed his appearance to make room for Michael Avenatti, the bombastic, legally-embattled former lawyer of Stormy Daniels.

“They had a choice,” Dershowitz said. “They had a choice from a Harvard law professor for 50 years who’s been getting it right, who’s a centrist liberal and has credibility, or Michael Avenatti. And they picked Michael Avenatti. In fact one night I got a call from CNN saying ‘We have to cancel you. We have Avenatti! He is coming out tonight.’ He became their go-to guy and every one of his predictions turned out to be false.”

Dershowitz went on to say TV networks “need to be held accountable for their predictions.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com