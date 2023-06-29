DeSantis Shovels Pizza Into Restaurant Oven – Months After Trump Said He’d Be Working in ‘Pizza Parlor’ If It Weren’t For Him

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis shoveled pizza into a coal-fired oven during an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters on Thursday — just months after former President Donald Trump said DeSantis would be working in a “pizza parlor” without him.

“New York City’s making this ridiculous move to ban coal-fired pizza ovens. Why? Because they say they’re causing global warming,” said Watters on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime, Thursday. “Well, the DeSantis campaign heard that and reached out and asked me if I wanted to grab a slice with the governor. I said sure, let’s go to Grimaldi’s.”

Watters then transitioned to a video of him and DeSantis standing in the Grimaldi’s kitchen with the restaurant’s chef.

“We just made gas stoves tax-free in Florida, no sales tax. We will do something similar for these coal-fired ovens, and so if we need New York City pizza to come down to Florida, we’re gonna roll out the red carpet for you guys,” DeSantis told the chef.

The Florida governor then shoveled a pizza into the oven, before sitting down for an interview with Watters as the two ate together.

“So this is the coal-fired oven pizza and, according to the government, this is killing the environment,” Watters remarked.

“Let’s have a slice,” he said, as the two proceeded to tuck into their pizza.

“Oh man. Really good,” said DeSantis, still chewing his food.

In March, during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump claimed DeSantis “would be working either in a pizza parlor place or a law office right now, and he wouldn’t be very happy,” if he had not helped him win the Florida gubernatorial election in 2018.

One month later, Trump made his own visit to a Florida pizza parlor, where he asked supporters, “Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?”

