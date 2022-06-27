‘Despicable’: CNN Panel Features Guest Who Demands Rape Victims Have Their Attackers’ Children

CNN Tonight held a panel discussion on Monday about the fallout from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last week. One guest stated that victims of rape who become pregnant should be required to carry their attackers’ fetuses to term.

Ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a 5-4 conservative majority declared there is no constitutional right to abortion. The opinion leaves the states with seemingly unfettered latitude with which to regulate abortion or outlaw it altogether.

During the discussion, CNN commentator Van Jones and anti-abortion activist Carrie Sheffield clashed over the issue. Jones called Sheffield’s position “despicable.”

“A year from now, there are going to be rapists who have women who have been forced to have their children – those rapists are then going to say, ‘I have a right to see that child,'” Jones said. “There are child molesters who are going to be saying, ‘I have a right to see the child created by my molestation.’ You’re gonna get what you want, but I don’t think you’re going to like it as much as you think.”

He added, “There are people right now, young women, who are packing their bags getting ready to go to college right now, who we know statistically are going to be raped. And your answer to them is, ‘Enjoy your pregnancy.’ That is despicable. It is wrong.”

Sheffield protested by saying she doesn’t favor visitation rights in such cases.

Host Sara Sidner jumped in to say, “I think there are nine states that do not allow an exception for abortion, for rape and incest. Do you agree with that?”

“I agree with that,” Sheffield answered. “Because it’s a human life. Whether a human life is conceived in violence or in love, it is still an act of violence to commit murder of that innocent child.”

Watch above via CNN.

