CNN swiftly jumped onto the new report on Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations, with several of the network’s hosts and guests painting it as a damning indictment for the New York governor.

As New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded her explosive press conference, Kate Bolduan broke down the “bombshell” findings that Cuomo harassed multiple current and former state employees. She turned to former New York City prosecutor Paul Callan for his analysis, and he agreed that the presser was “shocking” and “devastating” for Cuomo’s political future.

“It appears to be a very extensive report, and it actually accuses the governor of activity that could even be criminal,” Callan said. “It’s a shocker, a devastating indictment of the governor.”

When the hour switched over to Inside Politics, John King took the wheel as he poured through the revelations, calling it “damning detail after dating detail.” As King spoke to Shimon Prokupecz about what the political fallout will look like for Cuomo, he praised James’ press conference by saying “they were methodical, they were detailed, and a lot of those details were frankly horrific.”

Erica Hill picked things up from there by analyzing the news that Cuomo allegedly harassed an executive assistant of his, along with a state trooper assigned to his security detail. Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing 11 women altogether.

Watch above, via CNN.

