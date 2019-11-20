Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) insinuated that Chair of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff (D-CA) is obstructing justice by withholding the deposition if the government official in charge of foreign aid to Ukraine.

Speaking to U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, Nunes asked, “Ambassador, you’ve been in business for a long time. So if you want to get to the bottom of something, somebody that’s running a department or one of your buildings or something, who do you go to? The manager of whatever company it is, right?”

“So if you want to get to the bottom of foreign aid, you probably go to the people that are in charge of foreign aid here in this town, wouldn’t you? Because you’re not in charge of foreign aid. And you’ve had to testify that you presumed foreign aid was this or that and you’re guessing that this was tied to foreign aid, but there are people in this town who are in charge of the foreign aid,” Nunes proclaimed. “And in fact, I don’t think it’s very fair to you at all or to us or to the American people, you might be surprised that we had that person here in the capitol in a secret deposition in the basement last Saturday.”

“Now, that testimony might be pretty important to you before you’re here to testify. If you could have read that, your lawyers could have went through that because it may have clarified some more things for you about your recollection about the foreign aid. So earlier we heard about the… we had the chair looking into the cameras telling the American people, talking about Watergate with their Watergate fantasies,” Nunes declared. “I guess they fantasize about this at night, and then they come here and talk about obstruction of justice because they’re not giving you documents that you think you should have. Now they’ve laid out their clear Watergate argument or articles of impeachment.”

“So I just have to remind the gentleman, I know we’re not in a court of law because you wrote the rules, the chair here did, but I would think it’s obstruction of justice to not give the American people, and give the ambassador the right to look at the transcript of the man who’s in charge of the foreign aid in this town,” he argued. “Now, I could get into what he said. The chair could release what he said. But we’re not even allowed to call that witness here today.”

Watch above, via CNN.

UPDATE: Schiff responded to Nunes’ comments later on during the hearing, declaring, “First of all, I wanted to clarify something for the record with respect to the witness who testified on Saturday. That is Mr. Sandy, he is a career official with the Office of Management and Budget. He is today reviewing his transcript, an opportunity we give all the witnesses before their transcript is released to make sure that it’s accurate and correct.”

“As his deposition was only taken on Saturday, this was the soonest we could arrange that. We did inform the minority yesterday that if they wish to use any of the questioning from Mr. Sandy’s deposition, they could do so, and we would happily take whatever excerpts they needed even prior to the witness having the chance to go through it,” Schiff claimed. “They chose not to take advantage of that opportunity. But I would make the far more significant point, which is, he is not the top official at the Office of Management and Budget responsible for releasing foreign assistance. Those individuals are named Vought and Duffy, and both of those political appointees have been subpoenaed to testify and both of those political appointees have refused.”

“In fact, as the deposition will make clear when the transcript is released, at a certain point Mr. Sandy was taken out of at least one significant part of the process, but that transcript will be made available as soon as he finishes the review and we can redact any personal information from it,” Schiff concluded.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]