Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum asked Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, to reflect on a recent poll showing President Joe Biden’s slumping popularity, but remaining electoral edge over Donald Trump.

“Here’s the poll. One more question to you, Devin, this is the poll that Richard mentioned. 2024 election, if it were held today who would you vote for:? 44% Biden, 41% trump. Your reaction to that, Devin?” asked MacCallum, referencing Monday’s New York Times/Siena College poll.

“If President Trump decides to get in this race and run, the Republican primary, it would be almost impossible for anybody to mount a serious challenge to him,” replied Nunes, a former Republican congressman from California.

“I don’t believe Biden is going to run,” added Nunes, indirectly responding to MacCallum’s question. The same poll also found that 64 percent of Democrats do not want Biden to seek reelection.

“I think most Democrats don’t believe he’s going to run. I think they’re trying to decide, do they bail ship from Biden before or after the mid-terms. He’s essentially, do you make him a lame duck now or later. The other problem is traditionally you’d have the vice president, that would be out there campaigning for folks. But even she can’t draw crowds. So they have a big problem,” concluded Nunes, jabbing Vice President Kamala Harris, who also has struggled in connecting with voters.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

