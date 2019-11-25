Former Under Secretary of State Rick Stengel and former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson teamed up to shred the Republican Party for sticking with debunked talking points about Ukraine because they think it’ll help Trump.

Stengel and Johnson had a discussion with MSNBC’s Katy Tur on Monday, and Stengel called it “diabolical” of House Intelligence Ranking Republican Devin Nunes to keep “repeating this Russian disinformation accusing Ukraine as being the place that interfered in the election.”

“It’s an absolutely false idea, and its diabolical because what it’s trying to is also separate the U.S. from Ukraine,” Stengel continued. “In fact, you have President Trump using Ukraine as a way to get after his political enemies.”

Tur moved on to ask about Senator John Kennedy’s interview with Fox’s Chris Wallace, in which Kennedy repeated the Ukraine conspiracy theory after it was just debunked by the intelligence community and Fiona Hill’s testimony. As Stengel explained that it’s now an “indisputable fact” Russia, not Ukraine, committed the 2016 U.S. election interference, Tur asked Johnson to explain what Kennedy was playing at with his comments.

“Well, I don’t know the senator,” said Johnson, “but it’s sad to watch so many Republican members of Congress chase down this rabbit hole with the president because he’s got a conspiracy theory that he wants to embrace, to somehow discredit the previous theory about the Russians helping him win the election. And, it’s a sad spectacle to watch so many Republicans chase after the same ghost.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

