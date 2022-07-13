‘Did the Bare Minimum’: Author Mark Leibovich Cautions Against Calling Mike Pence a ‘Profile of Courage’ Over Jan. 6 Actions

Mark Leibovich of The Atlantic said former Vice President Mike Pence “did the bare minimum” when he refused to participate in a scheme to overturn the 2020 election.

The reporter joined CNN’s The Lead Wednesday, where he said Pence did the right thing, but should not be seen as a “profile of courage.”

Host Jake Tapper reminded Leibovich that Pence has been celebrated for arguably tanking his own political career. In refusing to block certifying the election, he drew the ire of former President Donald Trump and a segment of GOP voters.

“Yesterday, we saw a clip of former White House counsel Pat Cipollone saying Pence should get the Medal of Freedom for his courage for certifying the election results, which of course, was his job,” Tapper noted, before he asked, “What do you make of the praise that Pence has received?”

Leibovich criticized both Pence and former Attorney General Bill Barr. He said,

Well, I think Mike Pence did the bare minimum. William Barr did the bare minimum. They were right there until the very end. But I would not underestimate what the bare minimum meant to the country, how important it was… it was a massively important, courageous act, came at great risk to him, as we now know, and probably will cost him, I assume, his ability to be a nominee of the Republican Party, which he seems to still want to be. Look, he did what he did in the moment, and I think the country should be grateful for it. I also wouldn’t go too overboard about him being a profile of courage through much of went on over the last five years.

Leibovich has written a book called Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission.

Watch above, via CNN.

