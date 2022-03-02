Tucker Carlson appeared to call out his colleague, Fox News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin, who has been getting universal praise for the many on-air fact-checks she has delivered of Fox News punditry on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Before introducing Colonel Doug Macgregor, who was recently the subject of a brutal fact-check from Griffin, Carlson slammed “so-called reporters you see on television” who act “secretly as a flak for Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon.”

The veiled attack come on Tuesday night. Carlson led his show by warning that if the U.S. winds up at war with Russia, “that would be a legitimate disaster no matter what the outcome would be.” From there, he warned viewers to “be very wary of what you hear. There is an awful lot of line going on, an unprecedented amount of lying.”

After bashing intelligence agencies and tech companies for their “highly insidious” curation of news about the war, Carlson said the question is “How do you know when you are being manipulated, as you certainly are.” He then welcomed Colonel Doug Macgregor onto the show with this peculiar introduction:

We always start with retired Colonel Doug Macgregor. Unlike so many of the TV generals you see all day long, McGregor is not angling for a board seat at Raytheon. Unlike so many of the so-called reporters you see on television, he is not acting secretly as a flak for Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. No, Doug Macgregor is an honest man. So we’re gonna start, in place of a long script tonight, with a conversation with Doug Macgregor about what is actually going on in Ukraine.

Macgregor drew attention over a Fox News appearance days ago where he not only suggested the U.S. stay out of the war for Ukraine, but also let Russia take over Ukraine’s eastern territories. Macgregor’s proposals were subsequently torn apart by Griffin, who explained: “there were so many distortions in what he just said, and talking about the west and NATO vilifying [Vladimir] Putin and sounding like an apologist for Putin.”

Griffin has been a subject of media intrigue recently because of the numerous fact-checks she has given of Fox hosts and guests regarding their claims about Russia and Ukraine. While Macgregor didn’t address Griffin specifically while he spoke to Carlson, he did respond to her on Monday by accusing her of pushing a “standard neocon narrative.”

