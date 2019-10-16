Fox & Friends held an interview segment with diner patrons on Wednesday during which Pete Hegseth spoke with someone who made a the case for taxing the rich.

Hegseth beamed into Fox from a Columbus diner as he got reactions to last night’s CNN/New York Times Democratic Debate in Ohio. Hegseth spoke to a table of Democrats first, and a man named Bill told him he was most impressed with Senator Elizabeth Warren, saying “she makes a lot of sense.”

Here’s the argument Bill put forward:

“When she brought up that billionaires and taxing them after about $50 million, two cents of every dollar that they have made after that, it’s nothing to them and it would help so many people here. I mean, we could build our infrastructure, the schools, colleges, we could do so much money with that. Most people would think two cents of every dollar, what is that a drop in the bucket? But it’s millions, billions of dollars. These 3% of the people that we have that own almost half of what we’re worth in the United States is just deplorable.”

When Hegseth asked if Bill was worried that wealthy people might move their money out of the country if Warren pursues her tax plan (estimates say it would raise the effective tax rate on the top 400 earners to 62%), Bill shrugged off those concerns.

“If I remember correctly, back in the 60s and 70s, if you were a millionaire, your taxes were awfully high,” said Bill. “I think it was in that range of 50, 60, 70%, anything after that. Nobody bitched about it then and we still made lots of billionaires. So I don’t think that that’s gonna hurt anything.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

