Dionne Warwick Shocks CNN’s Don Lemon by Saying She Wants to Meet Elon Musk: ‘I Want to See What He’s Really Up To’

Music legend Dionne Warwick shocked CNN This Morning host Don Lemon when he asked her if she planned to stay on Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover and she responded that she wanted to meet with the social media platform’s new owner.

Warwick’s Twitter account is an irreverent delight, making self-deprecating jokes about her own fame and displaying a sharp understanding of current trends.

I will be dating Pete Davidson next. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 14, 2022

If you are new here. pic.twitter.com/4MpuT6WMfY — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 14, 2022

Warwick has weighed in a few times on Musk’s controversial management of Twitter, posting videos from “Auntie Dionne” encouraging her followers to cut out the “ugly stuff” and “bullying” and “log off and touch grass” (including a cameo from Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter) and a poll asking if she should take over as Twitter CEO. (Unsurprisingly, over 85% voted yes.)

It’s the series finale of Twitter. Do you remember how to touch grass? We hope so. pic.twitter.com/jxpcMdpwN2 — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) November 16, 2022

Should I take over as Twitter CEO? — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 21, 2022

Warwick joined CNN This Morning to promote Don’t Make Me Over, an upcoming CNN film on her life that airs on Jan. 1.

We’re premiering the new @CNN Film #DontMakeMeOver on the first day of 2023 because that’s what friends are for. Celebrate @DionneWarwick and her remarkable life on New Year’s Day at 9p ET/PT pic.twitter.com/frZDOrQiBs — CNN Original Series (@CNNOriginals) December 26, 2022

Lemon, who is unabashedly a superfan of the songstress, chatted with her about her remarkable career and charity work, including her efforts to help AIDS patients.

Warwick described this work as just practicing what her grandfather taught her. “He said many, many times — he told me as a child — we were all put here on this Earth to be of service to each other.”

“That’s why we love you,” said Lemon, before turning the topic of conversation to Twitter.

“I have to ask you — and you know I also love you because I follow you on Twitter — I want to know how you feel about the changes under Elon Musk because you have people like Whoopi Goldberg saying I’m out until they fix this platform. Are you going to stay on the platform?”

“You know, I’ve not met Mr. Musk yet,” replied Warwick. “And I intend to do that.”

“You said you want to meet with him?” asked Lemon.

“Yeah, I do,” she said. “I want to see what he’s really up to. I’ve learned you never judge a book by its cover. You got to open it up and start reading it. And that’s the way I feel about him as well. So I’m going to see what he wants and how he is really going to approach his new venture.”

Lemon wrapped the interview by mentioning how “one of the biggest thrills of my life” was when he received an award and Warwick was there to introduce him and sing. “I almost fell out of my chair, I could barely accept the award for crying.”

“Dionne Warwick, thank you,” said Lemon. “I love you so much. Thank you.”

“That’s the way I feel about you, too,” she said as Lemon grinned. “You know that.”

Watch above via CNN.

