‘Dip Your Toe in Water, Hannity’: Laura Ingraham Needles Fox Colleague After He Declines to Wade into GOP Power Struggle

Fox News host Laura Ingraham gave colleague Sean Hannity some ribbing during Wednesday’s handoff between their shows.

Hannity kicked things over to The Ingraham Angle host by complimenting her on-air remarks the previous night.

On Tuesday, Ingraham reacted angrily to the news that Republican Herschel Walker lost his bid to oust Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s runoff.

“We don’t change anything,” Ingraham said about the GOP’s strategy for winning elections. “We have the same people in place in leadership, same people in place apparently at the RNC, perhaps that’s not changing. But we just keep doing the same thing over and over again. I’m pissed tonight, frankly. I’m mad.”

Her comments were a direct shot at Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, who has overseen poor Republican showings in the 2018, 2020, and 2022 elections. Her role in the party has come into question in the wake of November’s midterm elections.

“I watched you last night,” Hannity told Ingraham on Wednesday. “I like it when you’re pissed off and I shared your pissed-offness. I was pissed off, too. Republicans need to get their act together and play the ballot game like the Democrats do .”

“At least [Kevin] McCarthy, he won the House,” she replied “But everyone else has to make a case as to why they deserve, like, why–and I like Ronna McDaniel a lot. I’ve said that. I like her, she’s a great person and great woman. But, you do have to make the case as to why you actually deserve to get reappointed. I mean, a college basketball coach would’ve already lost his job with this record.”

“I’m not getting involved in that match,” Hannity responded. “However, I like it when you’re pissed off.”

“Dip your toe in the water, Hannity,” she stated. “It’s ok.”

Ingraham’s raillery was a nod to Hannity’s longstanding reluctance to wade into intra-party conflicts, choosing instead to train his sights on Democrats while boosting Republicans. By contrast, Ingraham has occasionally blasted Republicans over what she sees as strategic blunders and bad policy choices.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com