‘Disappointing’: WaPo Media Columnist Calls Lack of Covid Questions at Biden Presser a ‘Real Failing’

Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan said on Sunday that the press corps not asking any questions about the pandemic to President Joe Biden at his press conference was a “real failing.”

There were a lot of questions about immigration and voting rights and gun control, but there was some frustration — even among some reporters — that there were no questions specifically about the Covid-19 pandemic.

On MSNBC’s The Sunday Show, Jonathan Capehart asked Sullivan for her reaction to that omission, given her pre-press conference column about how the White House event would be both a test for Biden and for the press corps.

Sullivan said she was “seriously disappointed” that “so much of the press conference was concentrated on immigration issues and didn’t get to some of the really crucial issues of our time.”

“I thought that was a real failing,” she added.

Sullivan said it’s not that any of the questions shouldn’t have been asked in the first place, but that it bothered her there was such a focus on immigration “to the exclusion of… almost everything else.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]