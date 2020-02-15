Disgraced televangelist and convicted fraudster Jim Bakker is now hawking a product on his syndicated TV show that claims to be able to “kill” or “deactivate” the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) within 12 hours.

These reckless claims are completely unfounded. This Centers for Disease Control fact sheet about the disease notes that “there is currently no vaccine to protect against 2019-nCoV” and also “there is no specific treatment for 2019-nCoV.” If someone believes they have been infected with coronavirus, they should immediately seek professional medical attention.

The Federal Trade Commission has also warned against falling for grandiose or secret claims of miracle cures sold online or through TV infomercials. “If you see ads touting prevention, treatment, or cure claims for the Coronavirus, ask yourself: if there’s been a medical breakthrough, would you be hearing about it for the first time through an ad or sales pitch?”

You might recall Bakker from his PTL Club TV evangelist shows in the 1970s and 80s, or, more recently, from his infamous conviction on 24 counts of fraud and conspiracy charges that led to him serving five years in federal prison. But this criminal record for scamming people has not stopped Bakker from trying to tap into fears of a worldwide flu pandemic to sell an unregulated product to gullible viewers.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Bakker has hosted the aptly named “Dr. Sherrill Sellman” on his program to tout her “silver solution” as an antidote that can somehow “kill” or “deactivate” 2019-nCoV “within 12 hours.” All for the low, low price of $80 to $125 for a few small bottles. Sharp-eyed viewers might notice that Sellman’s doctoral speciality listed as an “ND,” for “naturopathic doctor,” which does not involve having any kind of licensed medical degree.

But wait, there’s more (false claims)!

Sellman also says, sans proof, that “it has been proven by the government” that her product can kill other forms of the coronavirus like SARS, of which there has not been a documented case since 2004, as well as HIV. But she carefully ties her boasts to ambiguous “testing” — many products, like household bleach, can kill viruses on surfaces or in a lab — strongly implying but offering zero evidence that her solution can also rid an infected person of those pathogens.

