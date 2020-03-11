Fox News anchor Ed Henry and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden‘s 2020 campaign communication’s director Kate Bedingfield clashed Weseday on Americ’s Newsroom over the President Donald Trump reelection campaign question the former vice president’s fitness.

The segment began with the Fox News anchor asking about the videos pushed out by the 2020 Trump campaign showcasing Biden’s slipups on the campaign trail.

“I want to ask you about the videos that keep coming out. Whether it was the one over the weekend where Joe Biden seemed to be struggling to talk about whether or not you should vote for him or Donald Trump’s reelection,” Henry remarked.

Herny then asked, “Bottom line is you know the Trump campaign is pushing these videos out there, and they’re asking a basic question. Is Joe Biden fit to be commander-in-chief?”

“How do you answer that?” asked Henry.

Bedingfield then fired back on the Biden gaffes billing them as a “disgusting smear tactic.”

“I have to say this is a disgusting smear tactic, and this kind of thing is exactly why people want Joe Biden to be president. This kind of false, misleading, basically conspiracy theory, a desperate…”

Henry interjected, “Hang on!” before asking, “How is it a smear tactic to ask you about a video where the vice president, in his own words, struggles to complete a sentence? How is that a smear tactic?”

Bedingfield replied, “Ed, respectfully how many times have you struggled to complete a sentence on air? That’s ridiculous. Let’s roll the tape. That’s ridiculous.”

“I’m not running for president, Kate” Henry fired back.

Bedingfield then took the focus back to Biden, stating that she believes the former vice president’s speech Tuesday night was “presidential,” adding Biden was “looking like a leader.”

“If I’m Donald Trump and I saw Joe Biden last night giving the speech that he gave sounding presidential, looking like a leader, if I’m looking at the turnout that he is generating across the country, I’m scared too and starting to throw this kind of nonsense against the wall,” Bedingfield stated.

“The American people are sick of it and tired of it and they want Joe Biden, somebody, with dignity and empathy in the White House — and why we’re seeing some of the enormous turnout we’re seeing,” Bedingfield concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

