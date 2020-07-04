Two protesters in Seattle were struck and severely injured by a speeding vehicle on a closed section of interstate early in the morning on Saturday, police say. They do not know yet if the driver was deliberately attempting to run down protesters, but he is in custody.

The victims, 24-year-old Summer Taylor and 32-year-old Diaz Love were taken to emergency care with multiple injuries. One of the women is still in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Love had been live streaming from the scene and that feed was live when the incident occurred and the sounds of the vehicle and shouting can be heard in the recording. Other disturbing video showing the actual impact was shared on social media by witnesses, one of whom took down the video he’d captured out of respect for the two victims.

Out of respect for the victims, I have taken the video down. I can’t imagine the trauma they are dealing with right now. Please access any available resources and help provide to them. — Larry (@LarrySubramania) July 4, 2020

WARNING: GRAPHIC.

However that video, which is very disturbing, remains available on social media.

WARNING: GRAPHIC.

The freeway was closed during an overnight protest. The Washington State Patrol says that the suspect, 27-year-old Dawit Kelete of Seattle, drove his speeding Jaguar around vehicles blocking the way before striking the two women at around 1:30 a.m. He then fled the scene of the incident, and another protester got into their vehicle to give chase.

After about a mile-long pursuit, the protester was able to stop the Jaguar by pulling in front of it to block the road, Trooper Chase Van Cleave told the Associated Press. Troopers arrived and took the suspect into custody. The driver passed a sobriety test on the scene.

Here are two pictures of the suspect vehicle that struck two protesters on I-5 this morning. Investigation into motive and point of entry in to I-5 are still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/gU1QH6TFTu — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 4, 2020

He was booked Saturday morning on two counts of vehicular assault and remains in custody at this time, though police do not yet know or have not stated what was his motive, if any.

Watch the local news report from this morning above, via KING 5 Seattle.

