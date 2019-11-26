DNC Vice Chair Michael Blake was invited onto Fox News, Tuesday, to discuss the network’s host Tucker Carlson predicting that former First Lady Michelle Obama will enter the 2020 race. And in response to anchor Bill Hemmer’s first question, Blake produced a jawdropping moment — asking the anchor why Carlson still has a job at the network, given his controversial comments on race.

“She is not running,” Blake said of Michelle Obama, before using his Tuesday appearance on America’s Newsroom to take a shot at Fox News and their top talent: “The core question is why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job here in the first place? The reality is this is someone who said white supremacy is a hoax. Why does Fox still allow him to be here in the first place?”

Hemmer replied by again asking for Blake to respond to Carlson’s 2020 prediction, but after his guest tried to shift the conversation back to Carlson’s controversies, the anchor snapped back.

“We get it,” Hemmer said. “We didn’t bring you on to talk about Tucker Carlson, we brought you on to talk about the Democratic field.”

Later in the interview, Blake brought up Fox News while slamming President Donald Trump for “ignoring the truth,” causing the host to again interject and demand he stop “bash[ing] our network.” After Blake argued that his comments about Carlson are relevant, Hemmer insisted “it’s not … save it for later.”

Blake was referencing the comments Carlson made in the days that followed the El Paso shooting, in which a white extremist gunned down 22 people while targeting Hispanic immigrants in a Walmart, as the Fox News host claimed white supremacy in America “is a hoax.”

“It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power,” he added.

Watch above, via Fox News.

