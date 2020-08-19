Democratic National Committee spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa groaned on Wednesday that Joe Biden’s campaign needs to keep telling Fox News they have not endorsed the #DefundThePolice movement.

In an interview with Fox’s Sandra Smith, Hinojosa was asked to respond to a Wall Street Journal op-ed questioning whether Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, will pick a side on the push to defund law enforcement. As Hinojosa hyped up the speech Harris will give for the DNC’s virtual convention, she expressed a degree of exasperation and pointed out that Biden doesn’t agree with the idea of literally abolishing the police.

“First of all, the campaign has been very clear when it comes to defunding the police,” she said. “They do not support defunding the police, and I don’t know how many times we have to say that on this network or others, but that is the case.”

Hinojosa went on to insist that the rest of the DNC’s convention will be about unity and uplifting America, while the RNC’s convention will consist of “divisiveness and chaos.”

During his interview last month with Donald Trump, Chris Wallace pushed back against the president’s accusation that Biden is pro-defund the police. Trump was unable to produce any clear evidence backing up his claim Biden wants to completely strip funding from the police.

