DNI Dan Coats Tells Senate Trump-Putin Meeting Best Discussed Behind Closed Doors: ‘A Sensitive Issue’

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats appeared before a Senate Intel hearing Tuesday and called the details of President Donald Trump’s private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki last year was “clearly a sensitive issue” that was better discussed in a closed setting later in the afternoon.

Coats’ comment came in response to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) who asked of the DNI about the lack of specific details that other branches of the U.S. government know about that meeting.

“Donald Trump met privately with Putin and no one in the U.S. government has the full story about what was discussed.,” Wyden opened. “Would this put you in a disadvantaged position in terms of understanding Russia’s efforts to advance its agenda against the United States?

Though the question was asked of both Coats and CIA Director Gina Haspel, Coats fielded the question, demurring with an effective non-answer.

Senator, clearly, this is a sensitive issue and it’s an issue that we ought to talk about this afternoon,” the DNI said, adding “I look forward to discussing that in a closed session.”

