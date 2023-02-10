‘Do You Actually Know Who’s Playing in the Game?’ Harry Enten Tests Anderson Cooper’s Super Bowl Knowledge

Anderson Cooper received an education in Sunday’s Super Bowl from CNN Data Reporter Harry Enten on Friday night.

And by “education,” we mean Enten informed Cooper the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are playing in it

“Rihanna is performing live for the first time in about seven years,” Cooper said, before welcoming Enten to AC360. “There’s also the Super Bowl. It’s said to be popular as well, which is probably why they chose it for Rihanna’s return to the stage. There’s a lot of anticipation building for Rihanna and for the game.”

Cooper brought on Enten, and they had this exchange:

COOPER: I understand you have a question for me, which is inevitably a way to mock me. ENTEN: That is correct. That’s what we do here on Friday nights. Even though it’s your show, they bring me in and I mock you a little bit. So let me ask you. Do you actually know who’s playing in the game? COOPER: I do not. ENTEN: Ok, We’re going to give you– COOPER: Not Tom Brady. ENTEN: It’s not Tom Brady. It’s not him. He just retired. COOPER: I know, I’m aware of that. ENTEN: He may be joining us on television [on Fox Sports] in a season or so. We’re going to give you a little clue here. We have the logos. [Teams’ logos appear on screen] COOPER: Ok, the Kansas City Chiefs and the screamin’ eagles. ENTEN: Yes, the screaming eagles. Where do they play? ENTEN: Eagles from Philly. ENTEN: Yes! COOPER: Jake Tapper is from Philly, and I know he likes the Eagles. Not actually called the screaming eagles. ENTEN: No, they’re just the regular Eagles, but I like the screaming eagles.

Enten went on to explain a few Super Bowl firsts, noting it will be the first time two brothers – Jason Kelce (Eagles) and Travis Kelce (Chiefs) will square off. It’s also the first time both teams will start a Black quarterback. The game will also feature an all-female crew flyover.

“This would get me into it,” Cooper said, citing the above firsts.

“This is an educational experience,” Enten told him.

