‘Do You Care About the Constitution?’ CNN’s Blackwell and Camerota Challenge GOP Strategist to Rebuke Trump’s Comments

GOP strategist John Brabender sparred with Victor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota in a spirited panel discussion Monday about former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post calling for the “termination” of the Constitution, as the CNN anchors repeatedly challenged him to rebuke Trump’s statement.

Over the weekend, Trump wrote:

So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “Founders” did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!

He followed up with a post Monday that tried to walk back his comments, claiming it was “Fake News” and “more DISINFORMATION & LIES.”

Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) called Trump’s comments “outrageous,” Blackwell mentioned to kick off the segment, cuing up a video of Sununu from earlier in the day being interviewed by his colleague Kate Bolduan. The governor had also suggested that this made Trump “less electable” in 2024.

Camerota noted that they had spoken to Brabender last week after Trump’s infamous dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. “You said you were still reserving judgment on whether you would support him to see if he would come out and say the right thing and denounce White supremacy and anti-Semitism,” she said, and Trump had not only not done that, he had called for the “all the rules and regulations” to be “terminated, quote, even those found in the Constitution.”

“Does he still have your support?” she asked.

Brabender replied that he, “as most Republicans do, strongly disagree” with Trump, and added that the “more fundamental question” was why Trump was “going down these paths that are not particularly good messaging” right after he launched his 2024 campaign.

“Maybe because he believes them, John. The reason he’s going down these paths, he must really believe them, and not believe in democracy but believe in autocracy,” Camerota said. “Are you ready to walk away, is my question.”

“The president is still fighting the results of the 2020 election instead of looking forward and it’s a horrible message for trying to win it back in 2024,” Brabender said.

“Sure,” said Camerota. “Would he have your support?”

Trump’s advisers couldn’t be telling him to do this, and he “is losing support,” said Brabender.

“Like yours?” Camerota asked again.

Brabender said that voters were looking for a candidate “who will provide a more hopeful vision, an articulate vision and week by week he seems to go down these rabbit holes that have people scratching their head and saying what is he talking about? What is the benefit to him? That’s the other thing people are trying to figure out, is where’s the strategic logic–”

“Yeah, yeah. I’m going to take that as a maybe,” Camerota interjected.

“I think you made four, five passes at ‘does he have your support and we didn’t get an answer that this disqualifies the former president,” Blackwell remarked.

After Democratic strategist Karen Finney had her turn to speak, Camerota returned to Brabender to give him a chance to respond to her comments, and as he spoke, Blackwell seemed to show some irritation at the Republican’s attempts to filibuster again, and asked him directly, “Do you care about the Constitution?”

Trump had said that “all rules and regulations should be terminated,” said Camerota. “Maybe we don’t care. That’s what Donald Trump is running on,” she concluded, saying that she was “just throwing that out there” before announcing they would “table this” and move on to another subject.

Watch above via CNN.

