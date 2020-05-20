‘Do You Know His BMI?’: Fox Segment Descends Into Weird, Futile Debate on Trump and Pelosi Name-Calling

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner presided over a debate on Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi’s name-calling, though its questionable about whether any higher level of intellectualism was reached with the bickering it entailed.

Faulkner had conservative pundit and Fox contributor Lawrence Jones and former Clinton adviser Richard Goodstein on to talk about the personal insults the president and the speaker have used against each other in recent days.

This week, Pelosi remarked that “morbidly obese” people like Trump should not be taking hydroxychloroquine as a dubious countermeasure against the coronavirus, Trump retaliated by claiming she has “mental problems,” and Pelosi responded to that with ““I didn’t know that he would be so sensitive…He’s always talking about [other people’s weight].”

As Faulkner ran footage of Pelosi defending her Trump comments as “factual,” the Fox host remarked, “I don’t think she’s a doctor, that’s also a fact.” She then opened it up for debate, at which point Jones mocked Democrats because “you know what they say — when they go low, we go high — that was supposed to be it. But she’s getting in the mud.”

After Goodstein hopped in and noted that Pelosi and Trump are capable of getting along when necessary, he then pointed out that Trump “can dish it out…but he can’t take it.” He also pointed out that the president actually is overweight, and mentioned the FDA and CDC’s warnings about the risks of taking hydroxychloroquine.

“The one doctor who counts though is our president’s actual doctor,” Faulkner reacted. The Fox host then rolled footage of Pelosi bashing Trump for his “inappropriate” comments, making no mention of the fact that Trump (once again) accused a TV host he doesn’t like of murder with no evidence today.

The conversation deteriorated from there with Jones making excuses for Trump’s personal attacks, while Goodstein asked “are we really quibbling about the term ‘morbidly?’ The president is obese, by every standard. We know that from his own medical records.”

“Do you know his BMI?” Jones shot back. The collapse continued with Jones ignoring Goodstein’s point about Trump’s frequent insults of others and the reaction to insults he gets in return.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]