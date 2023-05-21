‘Do You Realize How Absurd That Sounds?’ Chuck Todd Corners Byron Donalds on Trump’s Flip-Flop Over Debt Negotiations

NBC’s Chuck Todd pressed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) to defend Donald Trump’s suggestion that Republicans politically-blackmail Democrats in their negotiations on the debt ceiling.

Donalds joined Todd on Meet The Press to talk about the push and pull between Congress and the White House on efforts to raise the debt ceiling before June 1 — the date when the U.S. the treasury department has warned it may no longer be able to pay the nation’s bills. Todd brought Trump into the equation by running a clip of the former president saying “I can’t imagine anybody ever even thinking of using the debt ceiling as a negotiating wedge” back in 2019.

Asked why he disagrees with that, Donalds replied, “[Trump] also said the other day on a rival network, that he said that when he was president, and when asked why he wasn’t saying it now, he said it’s because he’s not president.”

Donalds was referring to the CNN town hall in which Trump said Republicans should allow the country to careen towards default in order to force Democrats to cave on spending negotiations. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Trump why his position on the matter has changed, and he answered “Because now I’m not president.” This wasn’t the first time Trump has flip-flopped about using the debt limit as a bargaining chip.

Todd asked Donalds, “Do you realize how absurd that sounds?”

“That is not absurd,” Donalds shot back.

“How is that not absurd?” Todd said. “It’s absurd.”

“He is always negotiating, Chuck. That’s what he does,” Donald continued. “It’s actually one of the reasons why so many deals for our country worked out to our benefit as compared to his predecessors, both Republican and Democrat, because he’s always negotiating

“But do you realize how partisan that sounds?” Todd asked. “He is basically saying ‘When I’m president, there’s no negotiating on this. But hey, when somebody else is president, screw them.’”

Donalds replied by saying “it was a very different environment” for the economy while Trump was president.

Watch above via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com