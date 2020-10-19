President Donald Trump repeatedly went after Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday, calling him a “disaster,” saying “people are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” telling him to “make better decisions,” and continuing to mock him for his botched pitch.

On Fox News Monday night, Martha MacCallum asked Trump campaign national press secretary Hogan Gidley if it’s a good idea for the president to be going after one of his own top public health experts in the middle of an ongoing pandemic.

“The president went after Dr. Fauci today… talking about ‘the idiots’ who worked on the task force and all of that, saying that people have covid fatigue, they are tired of hearing about it,” MacCallum said. “We are seeing an uptick in hospitalizations and 39 states across the country. What do you say to that?”

Gidley said it’s good news that the case mortality rate is low before defending the president and saying he’s “listened to Dr. Fauci… except for one piece” on the China travel ban.

MacCallum rather bluntly asked, “Do you think it’s a good idea for him to call him an idiot at this point?”

“The fact of the matter is there are places in the country that are experiencing what those of us on the east coast experienced quite some time ago,” she continued. “And that part of this whole experience is when you feel very nervous, and Wisconsin is one of those states. So they thought they were out of the woods, but now they’re seeing what we saw here. Not in the numbers, I should point out… but the hospitalization rates are increasing around those people as they get ready to vote.”

Gidley started by going after Andrew Cuomo, but MacCallum jumped in to ask about the continuing problem in other states, saying, “My question is how you manage what people are going through now in the midwest when you’ve got a midwest group of states they you have to win on your side?”

Gidley said Fauci “isn’t the only doctor out there” and that “there’s competing science on various things.”

“Where we see some of these cases increase in the states that you just mentioned,” he continued. “there is still a way to move about our lives in a responsible, safe way. We cannot shut things down again. I mean, losing millions of jobs, spending trillions of dollars to keep people just afloat. Not go allow them to succeed, by the way, or thrive, but just to survive — that’s not a tenable position for this country.”

