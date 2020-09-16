Congressman Max Rose, a New York Democrat, recently went viral for a short, pithy ad the sole point of which was to say “Bill de Blasio is the worst mayor in the history of New York City.”

Rose spoke with CNN’s Jake Tapper today over continued congressional negotiations over covid stimulus.

Tapper briefly ended the interview by asking him about the ad, and Rose was once again unsparing in sharing his feelings about the mayor:

“As I’ve demonstrated throughout this interview, I don’t care about party. All I care about is putting the country first. It’s clear that Mayor de Blasio is almost singlehandedly driving the city into the gutter. But we cannot forget about the fact that New York City also needs state and local aid. New York City needs for the Senate and the House and the White House to step up and push billions upon billions of dollars into the city and the state to rescue us from an unprecedented economic crisis. But I have no problem standing up to Bill de Blasio and saying, ‘Do your damn job, ’cause you’re not right now.'”

He said he did not vote for de Blasio when the mayor was up for reelection.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]