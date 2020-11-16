Doctor on CNN Issues Warning: We Will Be ‘Busy Throughout the Winter’ Digging Graves Unless Covid-19 Taken More Seriously

Dr. William Schaffner, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, warned on CNN that if America doesn’t step up its Covid-19 precautions, grave diggers could be “very busy throughout the winter.”

In response a claim made earlier in the day on CNN by South Dakota emergency room nurse Jodi Doering’s that some Covid-19 patients have been shocked in their dying moments because they didn’t believe the virus was real, Schaffner said, “We’re going to have to take a new national perspective, and it will be difficult to bring people to the realization that Covid really is real, it’s everywhere, and that we can, together, do something to curtail its spread.”

“We need to do that. Otherwise, I’m afraid the people who work in the cemeteries digging those graves will be very busy throughout the winter,” he warned.

During his appearance, Schaffner also explained that the concern at the moment “is that the virus is spreading really uninhibited throughout most of the United States.”

“People have Covid fatigue, Covid annoyance, really, and we’ll have to get them back understanding that we can’t vaccinate everybody in a week-and-a-half at the end of this year,” he said. “This will take months to distribute this vaccine, and in the meantime please wear the mask. Please social distance. Avoid those large group gatherings. Even family groups.”

“Those are accelerator events. That’s where the virus enters, spreads, and then you take it home, spread it to your own families, and further to the neighborhood,” Schaffner warned. “So we have to curtail our activities just this year.”

