Dr. Lipi Roy warned that she would be very distrustful of any vaccine approved by the FDA before the full phase 3 trials were completed: ‘”I wouldn’t recommend it for my patients, my family, or myself.”

Roy appeared on MSNBC’s The ReidOut on Monday evening, and spoke in response to a Financial Times report that FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn would be will to bypass the normal safety approval process to get any potential Covid-19 vaccine into the marketplace. President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised a vaccine by the end of the year and even hinted that it could arrive “or maybe even sooner.”

After claiming the FDA’s decision to fast-track a vaccine was “playing ball” with the White House, host Joy Reid asked Roy about how comfortable she would be with the product of such a unorthodox process.

“No. I wouldn’t give it, I wouldn’t recommend it for my patients, my family or for myself,” Roy said. “While I do believe in most health care professionals believe vaccines in general, all the vaccines that we have had thus far have been very safe and are highly recommended. Those vaccines that we highly recommend have gone through a rigorous testing process, clinical trials, what’s happening now. And what the FDA is getting pressured to do is authorize vaccines to be released to the public without going through the appropriate channels.”

“I also want to say, the clip you showed of Vice President Biden, what I heard, and what’s so critical for physicians and health care professionals is the sense of empathy,” Roy added. “I heard the vice president talk about elderly Americans, people in nursing homes, like genuinely caring about the most vulnerable people, he talked about black and brown people, communities of color. The other clip you showed, you talked about the president’s son as well as the son-in-law talking about supply chains and the business side of it. Those are two different narratives and you pointed out very clearly, Joy, nothing else matters. There’s really topics one through ten are all about coronavirus. We have to get a handle on that first before we can solve any other problem.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

