Doctor Tells Joy Reid the Anti-Abortion Guest She Just Interviewed Peddled Loads of ‘Misinformation’

Joy Reid interviewed an anti-abortion activist on Tuesday’s edition of The ReidOut before welcoming a doctor on the show who accused the guest of spouting junk science.

Reid discussed abortion with Carrie Sheffield, who praised a ruling by a federal judge on Friday reversing the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone 23 years after the agency gave it the green light. Shortly after, another judge issued a contradictory ruling, thus placing the drug’s status in limbo.

Sheffield claimed the drug is not as safe as many have been saying it is. However, data indicates mifepristone is safer than many over-the-counter pain medications.

Reid eventually bid farewell to Sheffield before immediately welcoming Dr. Jennifer Villavicencio to the program.

“I wanna go back and just ask if there’s anything that you heard in that conversation that you think was not correct,” Reid told her guest.

“Unfortunately, the majority of what your previous guest said was in some way misinformation,” she replied. “I’m having a hard time coming into this segment after hearing that because there are so many things I’d like to correct the record on.”

Villavicencio pointed out the previous segment lacked any discussion about the women and families that the judge’s decision could potentially impact, adding that the science is in on mifepristone:

My job is to understand the science, is to understand the studies that are being kind of quoted and thrown out there that are being cited in these really biased opinions. And what I can tell you is that they were cherry-picked. So one of the studies that was mentioned by your previous guest was one from Finland, not even in this country. Another one was from the 1990s and completely ignored the incredible amount of almost 23 years of data that we have to show that mifepristone is extraordinarily safe, that the complication rates and ER visits are akin to things like life-saving colonoscopy screening, for example.

Villavicencio noted that 25% of women will have an abortion by age 45, with most of them opting for medication-induced abortions.

“Medication abortion, which includes mifepristone, allows them to have a safe, private experience within their own home, within the context of their families and their support networks,” she added. “And I represent the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, which represents over 60,000 OB-GYNs across the country. That is thousands and thousands of years of scientific and medical training that is behind mifepristone.”

She concluded her response by saying, “My patients need access to this care.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

