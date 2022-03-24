A doctor who helped treat and evacuate Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall from Ukraine detailed in a new interview the moment he first saw the wounded reporter.

Hall was wounded in the leg earlier this month in an attack outside Kyiv that killed Fox cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova.

Hall was treated by Ukrainian doctors as Fox News worked frantically to get him to safety. Thanks to efforts from the organization Save Our Allies, the Ukrainian military and the United States, Hall was evacuated to Germany, where he is being treated at Landstuhl Hospital.

Appearing on Martha MacCallum’s show on Wednesday, American trauma surgeon Richard Jadick said he got a call from Save Our Allies to go to Ukraine, and eventually pursued Hall’s case.

He described the moment he saw the wounded reporter:

When I first saw Ben, I had gone upstairs with the Ukrainian orthopedic surgeon. And I can’t — I really can’t say enough about this guy, this orthopedic surgeon, who had one — had one ex-fix, little bit of K-wire, things that you do to fix bones. And he looked at me and he said, “That’s all I got. And I hope it’s okay.” And we went upstairs. And I saw Ben. And I looked at — I look at him. I said, “Ben, you don’t know me. I’m Rich Jadick. I’m a physician. I’m here to get you out.” And he said: “When do you want to go?”

Jadick recalled the moment Hall was evacuated:

And I said, “We’re going to get ready in about 20 minutes. We’re going to get your packaged up, and we’re going to figure out how to get you out of here.” That orthopedic surgeon stands a post at night with an AK. And, during the day, he operates. And we were going to do some cases the next morning together. And he — we got the word we had to get out that night. So I went back and said: “Ben, we’re moving.”

MacCallum didn’t ask for too many specifics on how Hall was evacuated due to security reasons.

“But what can you share with us about how — the tension of that environment and getting out of there, just in general, in terms of emotionally what it’s like and what it’s like to be with a patient who needs to be moved?” she asked.

Jadick noted that Hall “had some critical injuries that required a lot of attention.”

He continued:

One of the — one of the hallmarks of evacuating a patient is, patients get worse under rough conditions getting out of a bad situation. And the bad situation was or could have been made worse just by getting in the wrong kind of evacuation situation. And so we worked hard at putting together the right scenario to get him out safely. And I would — really want to — my hat’s off to the guys I was with who put that all together. Save Our Allies are the ones who had us in the right position to be able to do for Ben what he needed, which is a safe, easy recovery.

