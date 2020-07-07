During an interview Tuesday, President Donald Trump dismissed new warnings from Dr. Anthony Fauci about the severity of the coronavirus, saying, “I think we are in a good place. I disagree with him.”

“Does that sound like reality that we’re in a good place?” a stunned Anderson Cooper asked viewers Tuesday night. “Those are his actual words. I didn’t actually believe it when I first heard it, but it’s on tape.”

Bringing up comments from Dr. Deborah Birx, Cooper dryly asked if it’s “a good place to be” when there are spikes in covid cases in a number of states.

He also ripped the president for talking today about reopening schools despite coronavirus concerns, saying “the man whose every decision is based on what will get him reelected, what will energize his base and appeal to people’s most primal fears, is saying that governors and school officials don’t want schools open because of politics.”

“We’re so deep down in a well of lies it hard to realize how dark this is. There is no political benefit keeping schools closed and kids upset and parents angry and parents unable to work because their kids are stuck at home. Oh, yeah, politically that’s going to serve you really well by doing that.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]