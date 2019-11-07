During a Thursday appearance on The View, first-son Donald Trump Jr. stumbled through a questionable defense of President Donald Trump’s conduct with Ukraine while insisting that his father committed “no quid pro quo” violations.

After co-host Sunny Hostin brought up a portion of the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump asked him to “do us a favor” by conducting an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s Ukraine natural gas company, Trump Jr. shot back by falsely claiming no U.S. military aid was “withheld.”

The eldest Trump son then shifted his talking points — while working through a number of pauses, filler words, and blank stares — to purport that “nobody” in the Ukraine government “knew aid was being withheld,” so “there was no quid pro quo.”

“That’s a lie. It was withheld,” Hostin replied.

Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and appeared alongside him on The View to promote his new book Triggered, then chimed in to say there is “no prima facie case” against the president as the aid was not withheld “because of that reason.”

After Trump Jr. was asked if he thinks U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland lied when he changed his congressional testimony to state that an assumed quid pro quo deal was in place, the first-son said, “I don’t know why he changed his testimony, it’s sort of interesting … [Maybe] he’s afraid of being attacked like so many of us have by a vicious left that’s running a one-sided campaign.”

“He’s afraid of perjury, he’s afraid of going to jail,” co-host Joy Behar fired back.

Watch above, via ABC.

