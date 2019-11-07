The View co-host Sunny Hostin grilled Donald Trump Jr. on his family hotel empire, particularly on the amount of money the Trump D.C. hotel has made from foreign governments.

“I’m the son of a rich guy from New York. I understand that. My father has done a lot. You know, I have benefitted from that. The difference is we did that as a private company. When we got into international Politics, the second my father took, you know, won the presidency, he took no deals going forward,” Trump Jr. said, then trying to shift the argument to Hunter Biden.

Hostin pushed back by listing off a number of facts about the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

“Your father’s D.C. hotel opened up just a couple of weeks after his election,” she said. “You have actually made, I think, according to your father’s financial report, he earned about $40.8 million dollars from his D.C. hotel in 2018.”

“The attorney general will hold a $30,000 holiday party at the D.C. hotel, a lobbying firm with ties to the Saudi government to the hotel between October 2016 and March 2017. … the bottom line is you have made money,” she continued.

Trump Jr. insisted they were not making money from foreign governments and pointed to President Donald Trump forgoing a $400,000 yearly salary.

“When they come, we strike a check back to the U.S. Treasury. We have spent more money on accountants we can make to make sure we’re doing it right. My father gives back his entire salary to be put towards causes … We’re literally not making money from any of those foreign governments,” he said.

The hosts’ interview with Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle was contentious throughout.

Watch above, via ABC News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]