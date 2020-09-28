Donald Trump Jr. went on the offensive as he responded to The New York Times’ extensive review of his father’s tax information throughout the decades.

Appearing on Fox & Friends, the son of President Donald Trump was asked to react to the Times’ report that his father only paid $750 in income taxes in 2016 and 2017, and paid nothing at all for the last few years. The story also looked at the Trump Organization’s debts and reached a negative view of the president’s business losses and the legal questions surrounding his tax avoidance.

Trump Jr. began by calling the story “ridiculous,” claimed “my father has paid tens of millions of dollars in taxes,” and that write-offs and tax credits are the reasons why his father hasn’t had to pay more. He also said the report doesn’t account for payroll and real estate taxes, saying “people don’t understand what goes into a business.”

“Of course the New York Times does this,” Trump Jr. went on. “They put out a selective picture of all of these things the day before the debate to try to give someone like Joe Biden an attack line to come up with one or two catchy soundbites and that’s the game.”

The president’s son moved on from his implications on the timing in order to rail against media bias from the lack of coverage on “the Biden crime family issues.” This continued with a monologue about the reports recently released by GOP senators which delve into the salacious matters Hunter Biden was embroiled in during his work with Burisma

Watch above, via Fox News.

