Don Jr. Recounts Playing Video Games with Michael Jackson When He Was a Kid at Trump Tower

Donald Trump Jr. was on Fox News Saturday, where he was asked to recount a story about hanging out with Michael Jackson when he was a kid living at Trump Tower.

“This is a cool story, Michael Jackson used to come up and he was our neighbor at Trump Tower. So I was playing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Michael Jackson in the early ‘90s–maybe even in the late ‘80s,” Trump Jr. told Jesse Watters on Watters’ World, who had asked about his childhood as told in his newly-released book.

Trump Jr. also said that Donald Trump gave away his video game system to Jackson.

“Michael really likes the game so my dad walks in and says ‘well why don’t you take the game Michael?'” Trump Jr. said. “My parents made us work for the things that we wanted and it was one of the great things they did for us. So that took me whatever it was time to earn it — I’m pretty sure Michael could’ve called Nintendo and said I want one of those.”

“But he took it,” he continued.

Trump Jr. also recounted other stories in his book like going shopping at K-Mart with his family.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]