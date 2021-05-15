Don Lemon Acknowledges ‘Dilemma’ of Giving Airtime to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Egregious’ Stunts: ‘That’s What She Wants’

CNN Tonight‘s Don Lemon gave pause in his coverage of QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s unearthed stunt where she taunted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside Cortez’s office.

“This is all about publicity. And by the way, it’s always a struggle. How much should I cover it and talk about it because that’s what she wants? What she’s doing is so egregious and ridiculous and embarrassing and should be called out. That’s the dilemma that we face every night on the show. Should we give her a platform?”

Clearly, he decided it is worth it as he dedicated a fair portion of show to the congresswoman’s antics.

The video Lemon was discussing depicts Greene prior to being an elected official yelling through the mail slot on Ocasio-Cortez’s office door in the House and calling AOC a “baby.” Greene made headlines earlier this week after a Washington Post reporter saw her screaming at AOC in the halls of Congress.

Lemon brought on USA Today columnist Kirsten Powers and Mark McKinnon to discuss MTG. McKinnon appropriately diagnosed Greene and her ilk’s behavior, “They don’t care about Congress. They just need to get attention to further their brand.”

Lemon gave his interpretation of Greene’s internal monologue, “She’s like ‘This is really cool, I am going to do it and own the libs and people who support me, they’re going to love it, and Trump is going to love it and I’m going to get on TV and the media…,'” he continued, “It’s all a grift.”

While Lemon seems crystal clear that Greene acts up to get on TV, he added, “It is also worth calling out.”

