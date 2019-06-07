CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo blasted right-wing effort to mount a “Straight Pride” parade in Boston as “at best, ignorant” as well as “bigoted.”

This pair were obliquely referencing the efforts by some people in Boston to hold a so-called “Straight Pride” parade, which has quickly become a cause célèbre among some conservative pundits.

Speaking with Lemon, who is gay, Cuomo summarily dismissed the event as nothing more than a vessel to publicly dismiss and minimize the LGBTQ community.

“Let’s be honest, you know what you’re doing. You’re trying to say that you don’t like what you see as its opposite. There is no need for ‘Straight Pride,'” Cuomo declared. He contrasted that goal with those of Gay Pride events, which are aimed at raising awareness and acceptance for a segment of society that has long been discriminated against and oppressed. So-called “Straight Pride,” he added, was about co-opting that empowerment to re-emphasize the status quo: “It’s not about saying ‘We’re all equal, we can all do it,’ that’s the same thing as saying ‘all lives matter.'”

Lemon pointed out that up until 2015 — “not that long ago” — he still could not legally marry another man in the United States. He has also said recently he was the victim of violent, homophobic threats while filming his show in a New York City park.

“People can still lose their job because of their sexual orientation. People still get killed because of it,” Lemon pointed out. “If you look at toxic things said online about people, members of the LGBTQ community, if you look at the criticism of me, go on any social media site, any criticism, a lot of it is rooted in homophobia.”

And when Lemon tried to wearily dismiss the parade as something to ignore, Cuomo strongly disagreed.

“Not on this one,” he interjected, “Straight pride, at best, you’re being ignorant if you join.”

Prompting Lemon to agree, and add “…and bigoted.”

