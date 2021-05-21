Don Lemon and W. Kamau Bell questioned comments made recently by Joe Rogan that suggested a dystopian future of straight, White men being able to talk due to “woke” culture.

Rogan is the multi-million dollar podcaster who rose to fame by hosting a game show that, among other things, encouraged contestants to eat really weird items, and as a result, he now has an enormous platform funded by a $100 million deal with Spotify.

During a recent podcast, Rogan lamented the rise of “woke” culture (known in some circles as impunity) and suggested that he is, or soon will be, a victim of censure, ostensibly by non-straight, White men who, you know, have the temerity to have their voice heard in the marketplace of ideas.

If Rogan’s musings sound like some kind of bullshit, then this Don Lemon Tonight segment is for you. Lemon and Bell teamed up to call out what they saw as both the absurdity and entitlement on display in Rogan’s preemptive victim play. I mean, come on people.

Following a segment in which Brian Stelter brought viewers up to speed, Lemon introduced the host of CNN’s United Shades of America, noting that, while he thought there’s a good discussion about “so-called woke culture going too far,” he got lost on the “straight white male part because, you know, America.”

“So many people want to fall back on the cancel culture argument when it’s really about asking them to consider why something may be offensive to someone else,” Lemon continued. “So why do people get so up in arms when they are asked to consider another person’s history? That’s the part that I want to know.”

Bell concurred and pointed out that Stelter’s report was undone by its own coverage. “We’re living in an era where, you know, straight white men have had an unimpeded access to the public microphone for most of the history of this country,” Bell stated. “Now there’s more public microphones for people to talk into. But Brian’s piece, entertaining, but it sort of unmade its own argument by the fact that we’re talking about Rogan, Bill Maher, and Tucker Carlson, some of the most successful broadcasters in America, who are all rich.”

“And straight and white,” Lemon concurred. “Look at the press conference of Republican leadership today! It was all straight white males!”

“I’m trying to figure out the whole straight white male, being canceled when they’re on TV every night talking about how much they are being canceled,” Lemon added. “I mean am I wrong?”

“Who’s been canceled?” Bell replied. “Who’s that person who’s been canceled? Who’s the straight white man who can’t talk anymore?”

Lemon was left speechless by the rhetorical question, to which Bell replied, “I rest my case.”

