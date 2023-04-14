Don Lemon Asks Rat-Hating NYC Mayor Eric Adams to Explain ‘Rat Czar’ Hire: ‘What Does That Job Entail?’

CNN’s Don Lemon asked New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) to break down a recent hire he made for a “rat czar.”

Appearing on Friday’s CNN This Morning, Adams covered a number of topics with Lemon, but the CNN host would not let the mayor go without explaining what exactly comes with the job of being New York City’s rat czar.

“How exactly does that work? What does that job entail, Mr. Mayor?” Lemon asked.

“Imagine waking up and seeing a rat scurry across your floor or opening one of your kitchen cabinets and seeing a rat come out or even in your car,” Adams said. “Rodents impact on our health, our quality of life, and our mental psyche. You’ll think about that rat the entire day.”

According to Adams, the city received a “substantial number of applicants” for the position of waging war on city rats and the person they chose has apparently been battling the furry creatures since she was just a child.

“This is an amazing young lady. When she was 10 years old, she did a petition on her block to get rid of rodents,” Adams said.

Rats, meet your worst nightmare. Kathleen Corradi is our Rat Czar, and she hates rats as much as I do. pic.twitter.com/laZOMm2QeA — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) April 13, 2023

Adams introduced Kathleen Corradi as the Director of Rodent Mitigation this week. She made a simple mission statement when publicly accepting the job.

“You’ll be seeing a lot of me and a lot less rats. [Mayor Adams] hates rats, I hate rats, every New Yorker hates rats,” she said.

Adams explained to Lemon that Corradi’s job will be to coordinate the efforts of different public departments to tackle the rodent problem. Thus far, there has been no central coordination to the separate efforts by departments, the mayor said.

Adams also famously hates rats. He introduced Corradi as the “worst nightmare” for rats in the city because she hates them as much as he does. The mayor’s dislike for rats is so well documented some have taken to editing together the numerous times Adams has declared his hatred for rats, including in the video below from Gothamist.

Nobody:

Mayor Eric Adams: The rats may be listeninghttps://t.co/8KTT1egyCw pic.twitter.com/NFLOFjksJk — Gothamist (@Gothamist) December 15, 2022

Watch above via CNN.

