Don Lemon Bluntly Asks Democratic Rep. ‘Are You Concerned That It Looks Like Your Party Is Blowing It?’

CNN’s Don Lemon asked Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D- NY) Wednesday night if Democrats are “blowing it.”

Bowman spoke with Lemon about Thursday’s House Democratic caucus meeting, which President Joe Biden is set to attend, after yet another policy he pushed for — paid family leave — is being dropped from the spending bill because of Joe Manchin.

“Are you concerned,” the CNN host asked, “that it looks like your party is blowing it and that Democrats can’t govern? And, you know, that has huge ramifications, it has a ripple effect. Look at what’s happening in Virginia and other places where elections are coming up.”

“If you guys can’t come to an agreement on this…”

“Governing is about negotiation, right? And negotiating,” Bowman responded. “It takes time.”

“I’m not taking about negotiating,” Lemon said. “Governing is also gaining control of the narrative, being able to indicate to voters and to convince them to come aboard. Tell them what you’re doing. And also to negotiate and to agree.”

Bowman said the people of his district is “excited that someone is finally fighting for them.”

“Your district is not the country,” Lemon retorted. “When you look at polling across the country, the American people don’t know what Democrats are doing.”

Bowman agreed that Democrats “need to do a better job of communicating” and engaging with people about how the legislation will benefit them.

He predicted that Biden’s poll numbers will go up after Democrats pass the spending bill, the infrastructure package, and voting rights reform.

