Don Lemon Bursts Out Laughing at Claim Trump Official Compared Him to TV-Obsessed Kid from ‘Willy Wonka’

CNN’s Don Lemon burst into laughter after learning a Trump White House official compared the former president to a TV-obsessed kid from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

On Don lemon Tonight, the host welcomed Peter Baker and Susan Glasser of the New York Times and the New Yorker, respectively.

The duo’s new book The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021 is number one on the Amazon bestseller list, and it contains several claims and revelations. Among them is a bit about former President Donald Trump’s TV-watching habits.

The book dropped Tuesday and Lemon discussed its early success with its authors. The CNN host told them he already has a favorite part:

Listen, I’ve got to say that my favorite part of the book starts on page 12 and goes into page 13, and it says, “Trump tuned in, not just the conservative media that slathered him with praise, but hate-watched shows he knew would excoriate him, even as he denied monitoring them, he regularly demonstrated granular knowledge of what Don Lemon was saying late at night on CNN.”

“He referred to me as the dumbest man on television,” Lemon noted.

“Don, you had a fan,” Glasser said.

She added:

One thing that stuck with me, Don, he’s obsessed with television in general. One White House official, this is an image that nobody has really picked up on, but I was really taken with it. This official, after observing Trump up close told me he was the first and only president in American history – again, this is a White House official – the first and only president in American history who defined his job to be like Mike Teavee from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

“Remember the kid who is so obsessed with television, that’s all he does all day long, and he asked Willy Wonka to transport him inside the TV?” Glasser said. “That was Donald Trump, according to one of his advisers.”

Lemon broke out into laughter, thanked his guests, and ended the segment.

Watch above, via CNN.

