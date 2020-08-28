CNN’s Don Lemon called on President Donald Trump to address the ongoing nationwide unrest over racial injustice, stemming from the latest incident of police violence on an African-American victim, the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Speaking with Situation Room anchor Wolf Blitzer, Lemon elaborated on previous comments where he perrsonally condemned the rioting and blasted the president and his supporters for tacitly encouraging armed vigilantes in the wake of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse’s alleged murder of two protestors in Kenosha earlier this week.

On Friday afternoon, Trump took credit for restoring peace to the streets of Kenosha after the deployment of National Guard troops to assist law enforcement. However, it was Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers who mobilized his own state’s National Guard soldiers on Wednesday. He did not take Trump up on the offer of the use of a federalized National Guard troops, although the governor did agree to Trump’s offer of federal agents to help avoid further unrest.

Blitzer brought up Trump’s claim in his first question to Lemon, while noting that the president still hasn’t spoken about the Blake shooting.

“This president is doing what he always does and is taking credit for what he believes is good and he won’t take ownership of his actions and what is happening on his own watch,” Lemon said in response. “He keeps blaming the situation in Kenosha on Joe Biden. It is an alternative universe. It is Earth 2 thinking because Joe Biden is not the President of the United States. He is the President of the United States. This is happening on his watch. He must take credit for ignoring what is happening with race in the country.

“The president must, or should, I doubt that he will, address the unrest in the country because he has to take ownership of it,” Lemon emphasized. “Not that he is the direct cause… but that it is happening on his watch. He owns it. Not Joe Biden, because is no Joe Biden administration right now.”

Blitzer then brought up the argument of Jacob Blake’s father, who called out the fact that his son was shot in the back at point blank range — which police now claim happened as he was moving to within reach of a knife — while Rittenhouse was allowed to walk right past police and go home while holding an assault rifle after having allegedly shot and killed two people.

“I think the father is right,” Lemon said. “I don’t know all of the details. But here is what I do know. I know that someone suspected and alleged as the police association says, not confirmed by official sources, that he might have been armed with a knife. We don’t know that until it is brought out by official sources. What you see for yourself is that this 17-year-old who walked up to a police car and several other trying to turn himself in. That’s what it looks like, saying ‘I just shot someone.’ People are yelling at the police officer saying ‘He just shot someone.’ Whether they heard him or not I don’t know. Nobody arrested him. He went back to his home, turned himself in the next day. If that’s not two different standards, I don’t know what is.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

