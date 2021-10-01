CNN’s Don Lemon expressed frustration Friday night with people opposed to vaccine mandates, including NBA players.

Lemon covered the news of California requiring vaccinations for students and commended that move, before bringing up comments from Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors forward said he’s not going to push for teammate Andrew Wiggins to get vaccinated. He said he doesn’t like how political the discussion has become and even said, “You say we live in the land of the free. Well, you’re not giving anyone freedom because you’re making people do something essentially… That goes against everything America stands for.”

Lemon loudly sighed and said, “That’s actually wrong.”

“It actually goes along with what America stands for, with what has already been decided by the highest courts in the land when it comes to vaccines and mandates. Okay?” he continued.

Lemon noted how the U.S. just reached the grim milestone of 700,000 Americans dead of covid-19. “The vast majority of the people that we’re losing are unvaccinated.”

He pushed back on Green’s argument that this is about freedom, saying, “It is not about liberty. It’s not about freedom. It is about public health.”

This is not about feelings, it’s not about freedom. What kind of freedom do people want when they say they’re not getting vaccinated because they believe in freedom? Do they want the freedom to get sick? Do they want the freedom to be hospitalized or worse? Do they want the freedom to be lying in an overcrowded hospital? Struggling for every breath? Do they want that freedom for the people they love to be infected with a deadly virus? What kind of freedom is that? Don’t do it but then don’t expect to be able to do what everybody else does, the people who are vaccinated.

You can watch above, via CNN.

