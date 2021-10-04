Don Lemon Calls Out Protesters Who Confronted Sen. Sinema: Few Arguments Are Won ‘By Yelling at Someone in a Bathroom’

CNN’s Don Lemon said the activists who followed Senator Kyrsten Sinema into the bathroom engaged in outright harassment.

Sinema has received a lot of criticism from fellow Democrats for her opposition to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package the Biden administration wants passed. Amid all the back-and-forth between progressives and moderates, protesters followed the Arizona senator into the bathroom and continued recording while she was there.

Lemon showed the video before saying, “They succeeded in getting attention. They did. But what kind?”

“When you violate someone’s privacy,” he continued. “it blurs a line between activism and harassment. I’m not sure if it’s even that blurry. It’s harassment.”

Whatever point these protesters want to make, very few arguments, if any, have been won by yelling at someone in a bathroom. It also probably won’t make the target more sympathetic to your cause.

He pointed to how he similarly defended Tucker Carlson.

And while he noted there are “so many great ways to protest and prove your point,” he concluded, “This ain’t it.”

