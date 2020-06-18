CNN’s Don Lemon called out President Donald Trump for claiming he made Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the end of slavery after the Civil War, “very famous” and for a vague admission that there’s “some” systematic racism in the United States.

On CNN Newsroom with Brianna Keilar, the two mocked the president for his most recent comments in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. In the story, it fell to an African-American Secret Service agent standing nearby to explain the holiday to the president during a White House meeting. On Thursday, Trump claimed “nobody had ever heard” of Juneteenth before Trump rescheduled his Tulsa rally to a day after the holiday. “I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous,” he said.

“It’s laughable,” Lemon said. “And it’s serious, the President of the United States should know what Juneteenth is, but this president doesn’t know and [is] pretending that he did make Juneteenth famous — everyone knows that that is a farce and that’s what he does on a daily basis. It is a lie. This president has, he doesn’t know about history in general, so why would he know about something like Juneteenth.”

“I’m not surprised he knew nothing, pretended he did, and turned to his black person or black friend or someone he knew to find out the information and took it as his own, which he does all the time,” Lemon added.

Lemon wished that Trump would’ve admitted that he didn’t know what Juneteenth was because “a lot of people didn’t know before this,” he said.

In that same Wall Street Journal interview, Trump said about systemic racism: “I’d like to think there is not, but unfortunately, there is probably some” before acknowledging that he thinks it’s lessened throughout the years.

Keilar called out the White House for a lack of diversity among Trump’s senior staff and said, “He doesn’t have anyone really in his White House who is black and can sort of clue him in on some of these things? Isn’t that sort of an example right there of systemic racism?”

“I think the president should get a dictionary to look up what systemic means,” Lemon said. “Then he would realize you can’t say ‘I think there is some systemic racism and that it is better than before.’ It doesn’t really work that way.”

