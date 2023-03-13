Don Lemon Celebrates Oscar’s ‘Huge Night For Asians’ But Ignores Michelle Yoeh’s Apparent Acceptance Speech Jab

CNN’s Don Lemon declined to comment on Michelle Yoeh’s apparent swipe at him, even as he applauded Everything Everywhere All at Once for its triumph at the Oscars.

On Monday, CNN This Morning covered the Oscars by focusing on how Everything Everywhere won 7 awards, including the “Best Picture” award. Lead actors Ke Huy Quan and Yeoh both won awards for their respective performances, the latter of whom used her acceptance speech to seemingly bash Lemon over his recent comments about middle-aged women supposedly being “past their prime.”

As Nischelle Turner broke down the fanfare surrounding the film, Lemon decided to move past Yoeh’s dig to say, “this is a huge night for Asian and Asian Americans.”

“The moment that I related to the most,” said Lemon, “is when Ke Huy Quan said my 80-year-old mother is at home watching. He said, ‘Look, Mom! I won an Oscar!’ You can’t help but tear up at that moment and relate to it.”

Turner expressed hope that the Oscars will keep giving more recognition to actors of color after last night. Lemon called the ceremony “especially re-affirming” for Asian Americans again, noting how it comes after recent trends of anti-Asian hate and shootings that have impacted the Asian community.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com