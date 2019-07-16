As CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo briefly spoke in between shows tonight, Lemon expressed bewilderment at the exchange his colleague had with Kris Kobach.

Cuomo asked Kobach what he would do if President Donald Trump came out and said he was a racist. Kobach said, “Then I would not defend him, because there’s no excuse for racism in America.”

“Would you still support him as president?” Cuomo asked.

Kobach’s answer was not an immediate “no,” and Cuomo immediately flipped out on him for even having to think about it. Kobach said, “I’d have to know who was running against him.”

They went back and forth and Kobach told Cuomo it’s a ridiculous hypothetical.

Lemon told Cuomo, “I was so upset and stunned by him when… when it took him that long to decide if he would vote for the president if the president came out and said hey, yes, I am racist…. WHAT?!”

“Who could he be running against?” Cuomo asked.

“The answer is ‘no, I would not vote for an open racist!'” Lemon cried, before saying Trump and his defenders are lying with their spin about what Trump’s tweets said.

“He lied to your face, and everyone else who is spinning it is lying to the American public’s face.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com