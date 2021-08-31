Chris Cuomo began his handoff to Don Lemon on Tuesday night by apologizing to his friend and colleague for running over his allotted time. Cuomo had just interviewed a man whose wife had died of breast cancer after she had been discharged from a hospital because it had become inundated with Covid-19 patients.

Hospitals around the country have been reporting a dearth of ICU beds as the units have been filling up with unvaccinated Covid patients.

“Sorry I ate into the time there,” said Cuomo, “But I had a–”

“No,” Lemon interrupted. “It was very important. You don’t have to explain.”

Lemon then went on a tear against people who refuse to take precautions against Covid-19, including the unvaccinated.

“If you’re not gonna get vaccinated, you don’t want to social distance, you don’t wanna to wear a mask, maybe you don’t wanna go to the hospital when you get sick,” said Lemon. “I know that sounds harsh but you’re taking up the space for people who are doing things the right way. You and I both agree on, this is going to be between the vaccinated and unvaccinated moving forward in this country. And I just think if you don’t want to play by any of those rules and all of a sudden, you end up in the hospital, I feel bad… but maybe you shouldn’t go and take the resources from someone else. That’s it.”

He noted that healthcare workers are “exhausted” and that “they barely have time to take off and spend with their own families.”

Then Lemon really went off:

It is putting a stress and strain on the system and people all over this country because some people who are so selfish are saying, “It’s my freedom and I don’t wanna get vaccinated. I don’t wanna do that!” Ok, fine! But think about someone other than yourself. And if you don’t believe that Covid is real and that it can’t affect your health and possibly take your life, don’t go to the hospital then when you get sick! Don’t take up the resources from other people who are playing by the rules, getting vaccinated, social distancing and putting their lives on the line to try take care of the people who are there. That’s all I’m saying. That’s how I feel. And I have no apologies.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com