Don Lemon Hits Democrats Over Stalled Budget Talks: Too Many ‘Fighting Each Other Instead of, Oh, I Don’t Know, Maybe Getting Something Done’

Don Lemon ripped Democrats on Wednesday night as President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda is on a knife’s edge.

The Senate has already passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had previously said she would not put on the floor until a larger budget reconciliation bill cleared the Senate. Pelosi has since changed her attitude, which has angered progressives who say they will not vote for the bipartisan bill until the Senate passes a reconciliation measure as well. That remains to be seen, as Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have said they are wary of another, larger bill.

“Too many Democrats are fighting each other instead of, oh I don’t know, maybe getting something done,” said Lemon. “While the GOP is all about scorched Earth and strong-arming – and that could hand them the controls of Congress next year – it all comes down to this: Democrats have to prove that they can get something done and they have to do it before the midterms.”

He added, “They need to get out of their own way. They need to push the president’s agenda across the finish line without getting so bogged down in the details, and winning small little battles.”

“The reality is,” he went on. “they’re not all going to get everything that they want. Progressives, you’re not going to get everything you want.

Lemon said that inaction will result in Democrats getting swept out of power.

“If you allow this moment to pass and not get anything accomplished, then you’re gone,” he said. “Then Joe Biden’s gone. Then Democrats are gone and you won’t have a chance. Same thing for conservative Democrats and the moderates. No one gets everything they want. And they cannot let Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema – two members of the president’s own party – torpedo his agenda.”

Lemon also didn’t spare Biden, concluding, “The Biden administration has to get real and figure out what their bottom line is.”

Watch above via CNN.

