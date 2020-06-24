CNN’s Don Lemon went off on President Donald Trump Wednesday night amid growing coronavirus numbers in states like California and Texas.

He gave viewers what he called a “dire warning” about the increase in Covid-19 cases before saying, “Don’t let the president fool you. This has nothing to do, everyone — okay, this has nothing to do with increase testing. Nothing at all. More than half of states are seeing an increase in cases. Look at the map. With real and frightening spikes across the South and the West.”

“Please,” Lemon continued. “It’s incredibly sad that I have to say this, but if you value your health at this point, do not believe the President of the United States. The President of the United States who was acting today as if the coronavirus is in the rearview mirror.”

He ripped Trump for continuing to not “accept reality” and for “downplay[ing] the virus for months and encouraged Americans to take a potentially dangerous drug.”

“It turns out after all the sacrifices Americans made in the beginning of the pandemic, all the lost lives, all the lost jobs — everything that was done to flatten the curve — in the end, did we learn nothing? Did the president learn nothing?” Lemon asked. “Why have we allowed this to happen? When did we decide to just ride the sucker right through. When did we decide that?”

You can watch above, via CNN.

